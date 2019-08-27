Pete Davidson launched a foul-mouthed rant at a university comedy show on Monday night (26.08.19).

The 'Saturday Night Live!' star was headlining a gig at the University of Central Florida when he fumed at the young attendees for using their cellphones during the show and told them they were ''f***ing embarrassing''.

In a video uploaded to YouTube, he said: ''Don't f***ing ruin the show for people who actually want to be there. That's what f***ed up about our generation. That's why we're embarrassing, that's why the world is going to end in 25 years because you're all f***ing r******d. Yeah, I meant it that way, idiots. You should f***ing grow up, okay? It says no phones ... just behave. I have to have my f***ing boy patrol you guys like you're 5 years old? That's f***ing embarrassing. Don't you want adults to respect us? Don't you want your parents to be proud of you? You know how f***ing embarrassing it is to be our age and walk out and knows everybody thinks you're a f***ing idiot? Grow the f**k up. Now we'll continue. I just wanted to scare you. But just grow up, don't do that s**t, seriously.''

However, an attendee has insisted that there was no signs around banning the use of phones.

A source told People magazine: ''There was zero signage or announcements about no cell phones. Pete definitely had people patrolling [for cell phones]. Like, distractingly so. But not enough that that rant was necessary. I agreed with his main message, but the delivery was really poorly chosen. It was just so uncomfortable. He tried really hard to turn it around, but then he kept mentioning it every 10 minutes or so for the rest of his set. It was obvious that he didn't really want to be there. He supposedly was trying new stuff out on us for his upcoming special. But he basically just talked about whatever came into his head and would start stories and then not finish them.''