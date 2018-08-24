Pete Davidson claims he is constantly aroused when he is with his fiancée Ariana Grande.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star was a guest at Auburn University in Alabama for the college's Welcome Week and took part in a Q&A with students as the 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker looked on.

One of the students asked Pete, 24, the question, ''what is it like to be engaged to Ariana Grande?'' prompting the comedian to admit he's a ''very happy boy'' and joke that he is always in a state of sexual excitement because she is so hot.

He answered: ''What's it liked being engaged to Ariana? It's like what you would think it would be like but like a 100 times sicker. I'm a very, very happy boy who is very, very loved and I'm very lucky. And my d**k's forever hard.''

However, Pete's rude gag didn't seem to bother Ariana, 25, who took to her Instagram Story after the event to write: ''Bae was funny as f**k and brilliant today as always.''

Ariana is not afraid to make the odd rude joke herself and even claimed that her man Pete had a ''10-inch'' penis in a Twitter reply to a fan which she later deleted.

The couple are blissfully happy and Ariana has admitted she is ''very grateful'' to have met Pete - who she intends to marry next year - and have him in her life.

Speaking about how she knew Pete was ''the one'', she previously said: ''It's just, like, a feeling. I know that's so cheesy, people are always like, 'When you know, you know,' and you're like, 'Oh yeah. Whatever. OK.' I mean, he ticks every box and it gets better every day. And I'm very grateful.''