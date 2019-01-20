Pete Davidson joked about his suicide scare during a segment on 'Saturday Night Live'.

The 25-year-old comedian sparked fears for his safety in December after he posted a candid message on his Instagram page, but Pete has now made light of that situation during a segment alongside John Mulaney on the popular comedy show.

John explained: ''I've been spending time with Pete to try to show him that you can have a life in comedy that is not insane. A sober, domestic life.''

Pete - who was previously engaged to pop star Ariana Grande - quickly quipped: ''Yeah, and after observing John's life, I publicly threatened suicide. I'm sorry, I know I shouldn't make that joke.''

Pete alarmed fans with his candid Instagram post last month, when he admitted he didn't know how much longer he can ''last''.

He said on the photo-sharing website: ''I'm doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don't know how much longer I can last. All I've ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so (sic).''

Prior to that, Pete said he hopes that being open about his own vulnerabilities ''will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth''.

The comedian added: ''No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Ariana previously called on her social media followers to be more ''compassionate and gentle with one another''.

She wrote on Twitter: ''some of the s**t i read on here makes me sick to my stomach. it scares me the way some people think and i don't like this world a lot of the time. if only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. that'd be sick. (sic)''