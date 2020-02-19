Pete Davidson joked about attending rehab during a stand-up show in New York City on Sunday (16.02.20).

The 26-year-old comedian - who was previously engaged to pop star Ariana Grande - confirmed he'd recently been in rehab in Arizona, saying he'd checked into a facility due to his issues with ''weed and coke''.

An eyewitness told 'Entertainment Tonight' that Pete walked on stage with some handwritten notes, revealing he'd worked on new material during his spell in rehab.

During his stand-up routine, Pete discussed his ongoing battle with anxiety and he also admitted to having experienced some suicidal thoughts.

Despite this, the 'Saturday Night Live' star reassured fans he wasn't planning to take his own life.

Pete reportedly joked he couldn't go through with it until the New York Knicks basketball team ''won the NBA championship''.

Meanwhile, Pete and Kaia Gerber are currently ''taking a break''.

The celebrity duo opted to take a step back from their high-profile romance so Pete can concentrate on his own mental wellbeing.

A source said at the time that Pete ''understands'' if Kaia didn't feel like their relationship can continue while he was getting professional help - but the TV star was insistent he needed to ''focus on his mental health''.

Another insider added that there is ''no bad blood between the two'', regardless of whether they decide to call time on their romance.

Prior to that, Pete joked about his rehab stint on 'Saturday Night Live'.

The controversial comedian - who previously dated Hollywood star Kate Beckinsale - told the show's audience he was ''going on 'vacation' but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces''.