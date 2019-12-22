Pete Davidson joked about his relationship with Kaia Gerber as he appeared on 'Saturday Night Live' this weekend.

The comedian is dating the model daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber and poked fun about their romance during the show's Weekend Update.

Speaking to Colin Jost, who is dating Scarlett Johansson, he said: ''It's not fair Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone's delighted, but when I do it the world wants to punch me in the throat. What'd I do?

''I mean, if I'm your type of guy that your daughter or mother is into, then trust me, I'm the best-case scenario. There are a million guys who look like me and I'm the only one with a job. It's like me or Tyga.''

Last month, Pete was spotted kissing Kaia.

The couple had been rumoured to be dating for a while but finally confirmed their romance after they were seen sharing a kiss poolside in Miami. Kaia wore a black bikini, whilst Pete relaxed in a summer outfit as the pair smooched in front of other hotel guests in a very obvious public display off affection.

A source had previously claimed Pete has nothing ''outwardly romantic going on'' with Kaia after he was spotted leaving Kaia's apartment building in New York City, adding at the time: ''They had a casual two hour dinner at Nobu on Monday night. It seemed friendly and there wasn't anything outwardly romantic going on. They sat across from each other and talked throughout their dinner. Pete walked out first and Kaia was behind him. They left in the same car with Pete driving. They looked at each other in the car and started laughing as they drove off. They are spending time together and having fun. They are just friends who like being together and making each other laugh.''