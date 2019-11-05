Pete Davidson has nothing ''outwardly romantic going on'' with Kaia Gerber.

The 25-year-old comedian and the 18-year-old model - who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber - were rumoured to be dating last month when Pete was spotted leaving Kaia's apartment building in New York City.

The pair met up again on Monday (04.11.19) for dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California, but sources say the date was ''casual'' and seemed to be platonic, with the pair seeming ''friendly'' rather than romantically involved.

A source told E! News: ''They had a casual two hour dinner at Nobu on Monday night. It seemed friendly and there wasn't anything outwardly romantic going on. They sat across from each other and talked throughout their dinner.

''Pete walked out first and Kaia was behind him. They left in the same car with Pete driving. They looked at each other in the car and started laughing as they drove off.

''They are spending time together and having fun. They are just friends who like being together and making each other laugh.''

Pete - who stars on 'Saturday Night Live' - has previously been involved in a number of high-profile relationships with the likes of Margaret Qualley, and Kate Beckinsale, and he was even engaged to Ariana Grande.

In September, meanwhile, a source claimed Pete - who was still dating Margaret at the time - is consciously being ''more low-key'' with his relationships.

The insider shared: ''All of these women he has been with approached him. It's not even that he has a type.

''With Ariana [Grande], she reached out to him. She asked her manager, Scooter Braun, to set them up. With Kate Beckinsale, she went over to him at the Netflix after-party at the Golden Globes and started flirting with him. And even now they're on good terms.

''You wouldn't think it, but he has impeccable manners and is so polite. I think, honestly, that's part of the reason women like him. He's been trying to learn from his past relationships and be more lowkey.''