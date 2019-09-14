Pete Davidson is reportedly being ''more low key'' with his relationships now after a few high profile romances with Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale.
Pete Davidson is being ''more low key'' with his relationships now.
The 'Saturday Night Live' star is trying to keep his current romance out of the spotlight after a few high profile relationships with Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale.
A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: ''All of these women he has been with approached him. It's not even that he has a type. With Ariana [Grande], she reached out to him. She asked her manager, Scooter Braun, to set them up. With Kate Beckinsale, she went over to him at the Netflix after-party at the Golden Globes and started flirting with him. And even now they're on good terms. You wouldn't think it, but he has impeccable manners and is so polite. I think, honestly, that's part of the reason women like him. He's been trying to learn from his past relationships and be more low key.''
Pete is now in a relationship with Margaret Qualley and they seem ''happy'' together.
A source said: ''They looked very happy together. They were on the same flight and seemed very happy. It was clear that they were together. They were very smiley and flirty. Some fans approached them and they happily signed autographs.
''They left the airport together for the same hotel. They've been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him.''
Pete was subjected to death threats when news of his romance with Ariana went public.
Explaining why he doesn't use social media, Pete said previously: ''I got a death threat. Someone wanted to shoot me in the face because she's so hot. Do you know how insane that is? I was like, 'Am I that ugly that people want to shoot me in the face?'''
