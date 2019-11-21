Pete Davidson treats his girlfriends ''like princesses''.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star has enjoyed high profile romances with Ariana Grande - whom he was engaged to for five months before their split in October 2018 - as well as Kate Beckinsale and Margaret Qualley, and has said his ''love language'' when he's in a relationship is to spoil his loved one as much as possible.

Pete - who is now believed to be romancing 18-year-old model Kaia Gerber - said: ''My love language, when I'm in a relationship, is I treat the person I'm with like a princess. I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that's what you're supposed to do? If you're in a relationship with someone, you're just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible.''

But the 26-year-old comedian admits his methods don't always work, as he can sometimes ''overwhelm'' his partner by putting ''so much'' on them at once.

He added to PAPER magazine's #BreakTheInternet issue: ''Sometimes when you put so much on someone, it overwhelms them, and then they don't know if they could come close to that. Or if they can keep up with it. So, it's very off-putting to some ... It's something I had to learn in a past relationship, which sucked to learn through that person, but it makes you better.''

Meanwhile, Pete was recently described as being ''more low-key'' with his relationships now, following the publicity of his romances with Ariana and Kate.

An insider said: ''All of these women he has been with approached him. It's not even that he has a type.

''With Ariana [Grande], she reached out to him. She asked her manager, Scooter Braun, to set them up. With Kate Beckinsale, she went over to him at the Netflix after-party at the Golden Globes and started flirting with him. And even now they're on good terms.

''You wouldn't think it, but he has impeccable manners and is so polite. I think, honestly, that's part of the reason women like him. He's been trying to learn from his past relationships and be more lowkey.''