Pete Davidson treats his girlfriends ''like princesses'', as he says his ''love language'' when he's in a relationship is to spoil his loved one as much as possible.
Pete Davidson treats his girlfriends ''like princesses''.
The 'Saturday Night Live' star has enjoyed high profile romances with Ariana Grande - whom he was engaged to for five months before their split in October 2018 - as well as Kate Beckinsale and Margaret Qualley, and has said his ''love language'' when he's in a relationship is to spoil his loved one as much as possible.
Pete - who is now believed to be romancing 18-year-old model Kaia Gerber - said: ''My love language, when I'm in a relationship, is I treat the person I'm with like a princess. I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that's what you're supposed to do? If you're in a relationship with someone, you're just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible.''
But the 26-year-old comedian admits his methods don't always work, as he can sometimes ''overwhelm'' his partner by putting ''so much'' on them at once.
He added to PAPER magazine's #BreakTheInternet issue: ''Sometimes when you put so much on someone, it overwhelms them, and then they don't know if they could come close to that. Or if they can keep up with it. So, it's very off-putting to some ... It's something I had to learn in a past relationship, which sucked to learn through that person, but it makes you better.''
Meanwhile, Pete was recently described as being ''more low-key'' with his relationships now, following the publicity of his romances with Ariana and Kate.
An insider said: ''All of these women he has been with approached him. It's not even that he has a type.
''With Ariana [Grande], she reached out to him. She asked her manager, Scooter Braun, to set them up. With Kate Beckinsale, she went over to him at the Netflix after-party at the Golden Globes and started flirting with him. And even now they're on good terms.
''You wouldn't think it, but he has impeccable manners and is so polite. I think, honestly, that's part of the reason women like him. He's been trying to learn from his past relationships and be more lowkey.''
The band won't play another tour until they can go completely green.
Listen to your tunes with style this December.
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...