Pete Davidson has hit out at his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande, after she called their romance an ''amazing distraction''.

The 26-year-old comedian's new Netflix comedy special 'Alive From New York' aired on the streaming service on Tuesday (25.02.20), and in it, Pete takes aim at his former flame over comments she made to Vogue magazine in July 2019.

Ariana said in her interview that meeting Pete was an ''amazing distraction'' following her break-up from the late Mac Miller, and whilst she did tell the outlet she ''loved'' him, she also claimed she ''didn't know him''.

And in the comedy special, Pete told the audience: ''I wasn't going to do jokes about this, but then my buddy told me, he's like, 'Yo, I recently heard that Ariana said she had no idea who you were and she just dated you as a distraction.' So now I just think it's like fair game.''

The 'Saturday Night Live' star - who insisted his comments were just ''jokes'' - said his career ''would be over tomorrow'' if he made similar comments about Ariana.

He quipped: ''You know, she has her songs and stuff and this is what I have, okay? All right? That's it, all right? And you're like, 'Pete, this isn't fair. You're airing out your dirty laundry. How could you do that? Where did she say this stuff? To her friends? In the confidence of her own home?' No, she said it on the cover of Vogue magazine.

''Can you imagine if I did that? My career would be over tomorrow. If I spray-painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of Vogue magazine and just started s****ing on my ex?

''If I was like, 'Yeah, I was just f***ing her 'cause I was bored. Then 'Fortnite' came out!' That would be insane. And you're like, 'Well, Pete, something had to happen to her, right? You know, there had to be some repercussions, right?' No. She won Billboard's Woman of the Year. And I got called 'Butthole Eyes' by BarStoolSports.com.''

Pete also took aim at a since-deleted tweet the '7 Rings' hitmaker made, in which she commented on the size of his penis.

When asked how ''long'' Pete is in reference to the track 'Pete Davidson' on Ariana's 'Sweetener' album, she tweeted at the time: ''Like 10 inches? ...oh f**k...i mean...like a lil over a minute (sic)''

And in his Netflix special, Pete said: ''Uh, I don't like that she talked all this s**t on behalf of my d**k. I thought that was super weird. She was like, 'Yeah, it didn't work out, but like, nice d**k!' I thought that was really weird, 'cause like everybody was like, 'Oh, that's, what a nice girl!'

''I didn't like it, because it's just simply not true. Uh, yeah, yeah. It's not - she has tiny little hands. She has very little hands. Everything is f***ing huge to her. Yeah. It was a f**k joke the entire time.

''She did that so that - she's a genius, remember this, she's a very smart person, okay? She did that so that every girl that sees my d**k for the rest of my life is disappointed.

''That's a lifetime L. Hold that. I didn't even get to enjoy my big d**k summer, whatever the f**k it was called. Please stop doing that. I have a family that reads. Stop. My poor mother.''

Pete and Ariana, 26, began dating in May 2018 and got engaged in mid-June, before splitting a few months later in November, less than two months after the tragic death of Ariana's ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.