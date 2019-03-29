Pete Davidson had to foot the bill for Kanye West and Timothee Chamalet's dinner.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star has claimed he found himself having to pay for everyone's night when he went to the Nobu restaurant in Malibu to treat rapper Kid Cudi for his birthday, but he didn't realise they'd be joined by other guests.

Speaking to Machine Gun Kelly during a Vanity Fair Q&A, he said: ''[Kanye] kept ordering the whole entire time and I didn't know he was coming and I already put my card down to pay because I thought it would be just me and Cudi.

''Then, Chalamet showed up and then Kanye showed up and I was like 'Oh, f**k' and then I had to book two more gigs in Ohio.''

The 25-year-old comedian joked he didn't realise the celebrations for his friend's 35th birthday in January would be quite so extravagant.

He added that Kanye ordered ''a bunch of rich people stuff'', and said the star's attitude was ''order the f***ing everything because I can and then we all have one bite, maybe... because f**k you... guy''.

Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian West was also there on the night to document the event on her Instagram story, and she later said she didn't realise it was meant to be a boys night out.

She explained: ''It was Kid Cudi's birthday, and we went to Nobu and when I got there I realised it was, like, a guys' dinner. So I was like, OK.''

Meanwhile, Pete is now dating actress Kate Beckinsale, 45, and he recently hit out at people who criticise their 20 year age gap.

He argued: ''Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference. It doesn't really bother us, but then again I'm new to this. So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and whoever the president of France is.

''Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer. Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump.''