Pete Davidson has gifted a gold pendant in the shape of his dad's FDNY badge to Ariana Grande.

The 24-year-old actor lost his father, New York firefighter Scott Davidson, in the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001, and he's now decided to give the pendant to his fiancee.

One person was unimpressed by the gesture - which Pete revealed via his Instagram account - telling him: ''No girl should ever wear your dad's chain. So disrespectful.''

But Pete - who announced his engagement to Ariana last month - was quick to defend himself.

Writing on the photo-sharing website, he replied: ''For ur information that's not just some girl, that's my fiancé. She's the greatest person I know. I gave it to her because she has my heart and that is the most precious thing I own. My dad would be so happy and love her so much. (sic)''

Ariana also posted a comment on Pete's photo.

The 25-year-old star wrote: ''I love u more than anything (sic)''

Meanwhile, Ariana's ex-boyfriend Mac Miller has seemingly addressed their split on his new song.

The rap star recently dropped his track 'Self Care', which hinted that their break-up is still playing on his mind.

On the track, he raps: ''Well, didn't know what I was missing / Now it see a lil' different ...

''We play it cool / We know we f***ed up, yeah / You keep on sayin' you in love, so? / Tell me are you really down?''

The pair initially claimed that their conflicting work schedules had played a role in their decision to split, but Ariana later admitted she'd dumped him because their relationship was ''toxic''.

She fumed: ''I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep his s**t together is a very major problem. (sic)''