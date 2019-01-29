Pete Davidson has admitted the internet doesn't make him ''very happy'' so he is trying to stay away from it.
The 'Saturday Night Live' star - who recently deleted his Instagram account after sharing a worrying post in December that implied he felt suicidal - is trying to stay away from being online because he knows it doesn't make him feel good.
He said: ''Just don't go online. It doesn't make me very happy. Even if it's not about me, it's random s**t like, 'Trump farts.' I'm not a fan of it.''
Pete is currently in Utah for the Sundance Film Festival, where he is promoting his movie 'Big Time Adolescence' and he admitted it was nice to be in the state for a different reason as he was last there four years ago for a stint in the Cirque Lodge rehab facility.
He told Variety: ''I love Park City, Utah, because the last time I was here, I was in rehab.
''It's nice to be on the other side of it.''
Raising his bottle of beer, he added: ''And, also - it speaks wonders to your rehab facilities.''
'Big Time Adolescence' was filmed in Syracuse, New York, last summer while Pete was on hiatus from 'SNL' but he didn't have a great time as he felt he was constantly being ''hunted down'' by police - who arrested him for possession of marijuana at one point during the period - as they didn't have anything else to do.
He said: ''It sucked. The whole town of Syracuse blows. Let's be honest, they just found out I was there and tried to arrest me the whole time.
''The cops, because there's nothing going on there, they were hunting me down the whole time.
''They tried to arrest me for bringing business to your town. Never again, Syracuse.''
