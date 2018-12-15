Pete Davidson has praised Kanye West for ''standing up'' for people with mental health struggles, after he sparked a Twitter feud with Pete's former fiancée Ariana Grande.

The 41-year-old rapper hit out at Ariana this week as he accused her of exploiting his ''mental health'' in order to ''promote a song'', when she referenced his feud with Drake and told people to listen to her new track instead of focusing on the rappers' spat.

And now, 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete - who was engaged to Ariana, 25, until they split in October - has hailed Kanye's ''bravery in speaking about mental health'', as he hinted he was left ''disgusted'' by Ariana's tweet.

Pete wrote on Instagram: ''Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health. I can't explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this. We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I'm seriously disgusted.''

In Ariana's original tweet, she urged Kanye and Drake to ''behave'' after they were involved in a social media feud earlier this week.

She wrote: ''guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y'all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u (sic)''

And Kanye later fired back: ''I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn't mean no harm but I don't like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me

''All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you're ready to really make sure everyone's ok don't use me or this moment to promote a song (sic)''

But the 'Thank U, Next' singer seems to have seen the error of her ways, as she apologised for making an ''insensitive'' joke.

She tweeted: ''with all due respect, i don't need to use anyone to promote anything. period. i was making a comment ab what men were doing at the time vs. women. it was a joke which i understand now was probably insensitive. i apologize if i was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today. (sic)''