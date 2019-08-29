Pete Davidson is dating Andie MacDowell's daughter.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star has only been back on the market three months after he split from Kate Beckinsale in May following his failed engagement with Ariana Grande at the end of last year, but that hasn't put him off finding high-profile love again as he's now reportedly in a relationship with Margaret Qualley.

The 25-year-old comedian has been dating the 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' actress, 24, for a ''couple of months'' and they are planning to make things official with their red carpet debut this week at the Venice Film Festival.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''They've been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him.''

Pete is known for his short-lived romances as he appeared to be smitten with Kate until they called it quits four months in because they couldn't handle the long distance.

The pair were said to be struggling as Pete lives and works in New York City and the 46-year-old actress operates from Los Angeles for her lucrative film career.

The 'Underworld' actress - who was previously married to Len Wiseman - admitted at the time that she was ''surprised by the interest'' in her romance with the comic.

She said: ''I've never been in this position before - never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief.

''It's all quite shocking, and something to get used to. I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it's not.''

And Pete previously defended the age gap between them, insisting it shouldn't be a big deal because people didn't question older men dating younger women.

He said: ''Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference. It doesn't really bother us, but then again I'm new to this.

''So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and whoever the president of France is.

''Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer. Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump.''