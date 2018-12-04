Pete Davidson is reportedly dating again following his split from Ariana Grande.

The 25-year-old comedian and the 'No Tears Left to Cry' hitmaker broke off their engagement in October after Pete popped the question in June following just one month of dating, and it has now been claimed he's back on the dating scene once again.

Sources tell E! News that the 'Saturday Night Live' star ''is dating again'', but no further details have been shared.

The news comes after Pete posted on Instagram on Monday (03.12.18) to slam cyberbullies who have sent him scathing messages since his relationship with Ariana first blossomed in May.

Pete - who has bipolar disorder and has spoken openly about ''being suicidal'' - claimed in his post that although many people online have told him to take his own life, he isn't going to succumb to their negativity.

He wrote: ''I've kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything. I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today's climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind boggling.

''I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I've spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth. I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is - I see you and I love you.''

Meanwhile, Ariana's own manager Scooter Braun had to step up and defend Pete from her fans' harsh criticism, after they flooded to the comments of an Instagram post concerning the star's new movie.

Scooter urged the fans to ''stop the bulls**t'' and said: ''It is nothing like that and Pete is a good dude. No one has hate for this guy and he is a stand up guy. Show respect because trust me, everyone on this side knows he deserves it and wishes him well.''