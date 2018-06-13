Pete Davidson has covered up the tattoo of his ex-girlfriend's face.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star has erased the inking of his former flame Cazzie David, which was positioned on the inside of his right forearm in black ink, after he reportedly popped the question to his new partner Ariana Grande recently.

Fans noticed that the 24-year-old comedian had covered up the etching with a block of black tattoos when he posted a video on his Instagram Story of him topless.

Pete and Cazzie dated for two years before he announced that they had decided to go their separate ways - just days before he jumped into a relationship with Ariana.

Although him and the 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker have only been together a matter of weeks, they're planning to get hitched some time in the near future.

The pair are yet to confirm their engagement news, but friends have claimed that it's the 24-year-old singer's ''dream'' to have ''winter wonderland'' themed ceremony.

A source said: ''Ariana has talked about marriage since she was 15. During her teen years, she was always very dreamy about a wedding and she used to call friends and talk about one day having that one special person. Ariana also spoke about a winter wedding, which seemed a little cold, but she loves the idea of a winter wonderland-type scene. We used to laugh about her fun ideas of a snowy wedding day.''

And the brunette beauty wants her older brother Frankie to walk her down the aisle.

The insider explained: ''She used to talk about her brother [Frankie] walking her down the aisle and giving her away.

''They are really close and she felt he would be the perfect man to do that.''

Meanwhile, Pete isn't the only one who jumped into a new relationship quickly after his break up as Ariana had only just split with Mac Miller - who she claimed was ''toxic'' - before she announced that she and the actor had decided to get together.