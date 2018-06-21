Pete Davidson feels like he ''won a contest'' after Ariana Grande agreed to marry him.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star confirmed he's engaged to the 24-year-old singer and he couldn't be happier.

'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon quipped: ''Now, you know, that you didn't have to get engaged to Ariana Grande to come on our show.''

His guest replied: ''But I did though. I feel like I won a contest. I'm f**cking lit, Jimmy. It's so lit.''

And the 24-year-old comic joked his whirlwind romance with the 'No Tears Left to Cry' hitmaker has given ''hope'' to other guys.

He quipped: ''It's so funny walking down the street because dudes are walking by and they're like [tipping their hats].

''Did you ever see that Derek Jeter commercial where he's retiring and everybody just tips their hats?

''Some dude came up to me and said, 'Dude, you gave me hope.' ''

Pete also joked about how he's much less famous than his fiancee.

He quipped: ''I am forever known as her plus-one.''

While he's very happy with Ariana, Pete thinks it is ''very weird'' that their relationship has attracted so much attention.

Much to the apparent discomfort of the host, he said: ''Why do people care? It's very weird. Like, the President is trying to pardon himself and he's f**king a porn star. Like, shouldn't we care about that?''

And later, when Jimmy asked about a tattoo Pete recently got on his neck in tribute to Ariana after he'd ''seen it on the news'', his guest sounded irritated as he said: ''Yeah! I did too apparently!'' th

Meanwhile, the couple have reportedly splashed out on a huge five bedroom apartment in New York City.

The pair have been spotted furniture shopping in order to kit out the lavish abode, which is located in the upmarket Manhattan neighbourhood of Chelsea.