Pete Davidson reportedly cancelled a sold-out comedy show the day before it was due to take place.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star - who had appeared on the weekly TV broadcast just days before - was set to take to the stage at the South Orange Performing Arts Centre (SOPAC) in New Jersey on Tuesday evening (19.02.19).

However, the New York Post newspaper reports that ticket holders were informed just 25 hours before the show that it had been axed due to an ''unforeseen conflict''.

The event itself was only announced on Friday (15.02.19), with tickets going on sale for $49 and selling out within hours.

According to the site, a fan said: ''WTF! The gig was just announced ... Maybe there was a conflict. Maybe not. But to postpone the gig 25 hours before showtime because of a conflict?''

The venue hasn't posted about the cancellation on social media, and the event is still listed on its official website.

Meanwhile, the report comes after the 25-year-old comedian - who has been romantically linked to British actress Kate Beckinsale in recent weeks - covered up his Ariana Grande tattoo with the word ''cursed''.

Pete - who was engaged to Ariana from June last year until they called things off in October - has been pictured sporting new ink on his back, including a cover-up of the matching ''mille tendresse'' tattoo that he previously shared on the back of his neck with the 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker.

Since the breakup, he has removed several of the tattoos he got as tribute to his and Grande's relationship, and Pete had the 'Dangerous Woman' ink on his neck covered up recently with a black love heart, while she covered her Pete tattoo on her left ring finger with a solemn black heart.