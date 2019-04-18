Pete Davidson paid $45 for a magazine

The Saturday Night Live' star purchased a vintage copy of Interview from Beauty & Essex's ''pawn shop'' -- a store at the front of the restaurant in the Lower East Side of New York City - with Eddie Murphy, who starred on 'SNL' from 1980-1984, on the cover.

The 'What Men Want' actor reportedly checked out the display case before eating at the restaurant and also acquired two antique umbrellas.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: ''[He] ended up buying two vintage umbrellas and a 1987 issue of Interview magazine.''

This isn't the first time the 'Dirt' star has splashed the cash recently and previously revealed that he was forced to foot the bill for Kanye West and Timothee Chamalet's dinner.

Pete had no idea the pair were going to show up when he went to the Nobu restaurant in Malibu to treat rapper Kid Cudi for his birthday and quipped that he had to ''book two more gigs'' after the meal.

He previously said: ''[Kanye] kept ordering the whole entire time and I didn't know he was coming and I already put my card down to pay because I thought it would be just me and Cudi.

''Then, Chalamet showed up and then Kanye showed up and I was like 'Oh, f**k' and then I had to book two more gigs in Ohio.''

The 25-year-old comedian joked he didn't realise the celebrations for his friend's 35th birthday in January would be quite so extravagant.

He added that Kanye ordered ''a bunch of rich people stuff'', and said the star's attitude was ''order the f***ing everything because I can and then we all have one bite, maybe... because f**k you... guy''.