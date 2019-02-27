'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson kicked a fan out for heckling and making a joke about the late Mac Miller during a comedy show this week.
The 25-year-old comedian was on stage at the South Orange Performing Arts Centre (SOPAC) in New Jersey on Monday (25.02.19) and started a joke by saying ''My friend died in my apartment'', before a fan shouted out ''Mac Miller?''
In a video posted by TMZ, Pete - who was engaged to the late rapper's ex Ariana Grande before his death - immediately halted his set and called for the troll to be booted out of the venue.
Asking the audience to help identify him, the star said: ''Who's that guy? We're getting him out... I will not continue until that kid is gone. Find him.''
Eventually, the fan was removed as the rest of the crowd applauded, and the 'Saturday Night Live' star continued his show.
In September last year, Mac was found dead in his California home after an accidental overdose at the age of just 26.
Mac and Ariana broke up four months earlier after nearly two years together, and the 25-year-old singer started dating Pete shortly afterwards.
After a whirlwind engagement, the couple later split in October.
Late last year, Pete revealed his reaction to being name-checked in her song about her exes, 'thank u, next'.
Whilst doing stand-up at Boston's Wilbur Theater on December 31, he quipped: ''Here's the thing about the breakup song.
''Usually breakup songs you know who it's about but you don't really know. That G named all of us. Bam. She named all of us. And then, tells us, 'yeah, he has a big d***.' ''
His line in the song goes: ''Even almost got married. And for Pete, I'm so thankful.''
Last month, the 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker paid tribute to Mac on what would have been his 27th birthday.
Posting on Twitter on January 19, the '7 Rings' singer simply wrote: ''Miss u (sic)''
