Pete Davidson has reportedly blocked Ariana Grande on social media.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star - who has opened up about the impact online trolls and cyberbullies have had since their relationship started in May - is said to have blocked his former fiancee on Instagram.

In a screenshot shared by an Ariana fan account on Twitter, the singer herself appears to write: ''I have never encouraged anything but forgiveness.

''I care deeply about pete and his health and would never encourage any kind of mistreatment.

''I haven't seen any of it because i'm blocked but i want you to know that i would never want or encourage that ever and you should know that. i care about him deeply. (sic)''

Although it's not known exactly when Pete blocked his ex, a source has told Us Weekly that he did so in order to ''distance himself from her narrative for his health''.

The latest development comes after Ariana spoke out publicly to defend her former flame - who is reportedly dating again - from any online abuse.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I know u already know this but I feel I need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others.

''I really don't endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity. i care deeply about pete and his health. i'm asking you to please be gentler with others, even on the internet. (sic)''

The 25-year-old singer also told her followers she ''will always have irrevocable love'' for her ex, and said anyone getting a different impression from her recent music - including hit single 'thank u, next' - has ''missed the point''.

She continued: ''So please let whatever point you're trying to make go. I will always have irrevocable love for him and if you've gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point.''