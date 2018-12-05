Pete Davidson has reportedly blocked ex-fiancee Ariana Grande on Instagram in order to ''distance himself from her narrative for his health'' after their split.
Pete Davidson has reportedly blocked Ariana Grande on social media.
The 'Saturday Night Live' star - who has opened up about the impact online trolls and cyberbullies have had since their relationship started in May - is said to have blocked his former fiancee on Instagram.
In a screenshot shared by an Ariana fan account on Twitter, the singer herself appears to write: ''I have never encouraged anything but forgiveness.
''I care deeply about pete and his health and would never encourage any kind of mistreatment.
''I haven't seen any of it because i'm blocked but i want you to know that i would never want or encourage that ever and you should know that. i care about him deeply. (sic)''
Although it's not known exactly when Pete blocked his ex, a source has told Us Weekly that he did so in order to ''distance himself from her narrative for his health''.
The latest development comes after Ariana spoke out publicly to defend her former flame - who is reportedly dating again - from any online abuse.
She wrote on Instagram: ''I know u already know this but I feel I need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others.
''I really don't endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity. i care deeply about pete and his health. i'm asking you to please be gentler with others, even on the internet. (sic)''
The 25-year-old singer also told her followers she ''will always have irrevocable love'' for her ex, and said anyone getting a different impression from her recent music - including hit single 'thank u, next' - has ''missed the point''.
She continued: ''So please let whatever point you're trying to make go. I will always have irrevocable love for him and if you've gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...