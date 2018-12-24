Pete Davidson went to watch Machine Gun Kelly live over the weekend following his recent alarming Instagram post.

The 25-year-old comedian had sparked widespread concern for his well-being after he admitted he didn't ''want to be on this earth anymore'', but he has been seen out and about as 'Saturday Night Live' takes a break over the festive season.

As reported by TMZ, concert goers spotted Pete - who suffers from bipolar disorder and has previously battled suicidal thoughts - at the show in Cleveland over the weekend as he sat on an elevated stage platform, dressed in a dark hoodie.

He looked to be rapping along to MGK's hit 'Rap Devil', and seemed to be enjoying himself as he threw his hands in the air.

Pete's candid Instagram post caused fans to voice concerns about his mental health.

He wrote: ''I really don't want to be on this earth anymore. I'm doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don't know how much longer i can last. all i've ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so. (sic)''

Pete - who split from Ariana Grande earlier this year following a whirlwind romance with the pop star - has also admitted to having suicidal thoughts.

He confessed: ''I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I've spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Ariana is said to be worried about her former flame after the worrying post, which led to him being the subject of a welfare check by the New York Police Department (NYPD).

And Ariana is said to be ''frantic'' and worried about her former flame's well being.

A source told People magazine: ''Ariana and Pete haven't really been in contact since the split, but this doesn't mean that she doesn't care about him. She was frantic after she saw his Instagram message. She feels terrible that he isn't feeling well.''