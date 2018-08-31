Pete Davidson asked Ariana Grande if he could kiss her before he planted one on her lips for the first time.
Pete Davidson asked for Ariana Grande's permission before he kissed her.
The 'God is a Woman' hitmaker has admitted she'll never forget the moment she and her fiance locked lips for the first time because it was so ''sick and cute.''
Speaking on her friend Nicki Minaj's show 'Queen Radio' on Apple Music's Beats 1, she said of their first smooch: ''It was so sick, it was so dope. It was so cute, he asked my permission to kiss me.
''It wasn't like too naughty of a kiss, but definitely there was so much... you know... in there, you know? It was really sweet, but it was also really sexy.''
The couple only got engaged in June following a few weeks of dating but the 25-year-old singer thinks their relationship gets ''better every day.''
She explained: ''We have a lot of fun.
''He's like my best friend. It just gets better every day. We're like the boy and girl version of each other, except he's 17 feet tall and I'm four inches tall.''
Nick replied: ''Y'all have the same sense of humour. I know with girls like you and me who like the laugh, it's so important.''
This isn't the first time the 35-year-old rapper has praised the comedian as she recently gushed over the 'Saturday Night Live' star in a comment sent to Ariana over Instagram, jokingly asking her showbiz pal whether he has a brother.
In the comments section on the photo-sharing website, Nicki asked Ariana: ''Omg @ the most perfect man on the planet. Wtf does he have a brother b**h??! (sic)''
Ariana subsequently told Nicki - with whom she's frequently collaborated - that although Pete doesn't have a brother, she considers herself to be the luckiest woman in the world.
She wrote: ''No, but I'm the luckiest b***h in the galexy ill tell u dat (sic)''
