Pete Davidson says ex Ariana Grande made him famous.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star is constantly followed by paparazzi now and he believes that is down to his famous ex, joking she ''created'' him.

Speaking on Hot Ones, he said: ''It's really annoying because, like, I live in Staten Island and they come there now - because, like, Ariana Grande made me all famous and stuff. So, she, like - it's all her fault. It is. She sent the wolves. Now ... She made me - created me, whatever they say.''

Meanwhile, Pete recently hit out at his ex-fiancée Ariana, after she called their romance an ''amazing distraction''.

Ariana said in her interview that meeting Pete was an ''amazing distraction'' following her break-up from the late Mac Miller, and whilst she did tell the outlet she ''loved'' him, she also claimed she ''didn't know him''.

And in a recent comedy special, Pete told the audience: ''I wasn't going to do jokes about this, but then my buddy told me, he's like, 'Yo, I recently heard that Ariana said she had no idea who you were and she just dated you as a distraction.' So now I just think it's like fair game ...

''You know, she has her songs and stuff and this is what I have, okay? All right? That's it, all right? And you're like, 'Pete, this isn't fair. You're airing out your dirty laundry. How could you do that? Where did she say this stuff? To her friends? In the confidence of her own home?' No, she said it on the cover of Vogue magazine. Can you imagine if I did that? My career would be over tomorrow. If I spray-painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of Vogue magazine and just started s****ing on my ex?

''If I was like, 'Yeah, I was just f***ing her 'cause I was bored. Then 'Fortnite' came out!' That would be insane. And you're like, 'Well, Pete, something had to happen to her, right? You know, there had to be some repercussions, right?' No. She won Billboard's Woman of the Year. And I got called 'Butthole Eyes' by BarStoolSports.com.''