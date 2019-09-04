Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley seem ''happy'' together.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star and the 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' actress - the daughter of Andie MacDowell - are yet to confirm their relationship but couldn't resist putting on a public display of affection at the Marco Polo Airport in Venice last week.

A source told PEOPLE.com: ''They looked very happy together. They were on the same flight and seemed very happy. It was clear that they were together.

''They were very smiley and flirty. Some fans approached them and they happily signed autographs. They left the airport together for the same hotel.''

The 25-year-old comedian has been dating the blonde beauty for a ''couple of months.''

A source said recently: ''They've been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him.''

Pete is known for his short-lived romances as he appeared to be smitten with Kate Beckinsale until they called it quits four months in because they couldn't handle the long distance.

The pair were said to be struggling as Pete lives and works in New York City and the 46-year-old actress operates from Los Angeles for her lucrative film career.

The 'Underworld' actress - who was previously married to Len Wiseman - admitted at the time that she was ''surprised by the interest'' in her romance with the comic.

She said: ''I've never been in this position before - never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief.

''It's all quite shocking, and something to get used to. I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it's not.''

Pete was also engaged to Ariana Grande last year.