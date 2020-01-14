Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber are reportedly ''taking a break''.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star - who hinted recently he would be entering rehab for the second time since 2016 - is said to be ''working on his mental health'' and making that a priority this year, so the couple are discussing taking a step back from their romance so he doesn't have any distractions.

A source told E! News that Pete ''understands'' if Kaia - whose parents are Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber - doesn't feel like the relationship can continue while he's getting help, but he ''knows he needs to focus on his mental health''.

Another insider added that there is ''no bad blood between the two'', regardless of whether they decide to call time on their romance.

The report comes after Pete joked about his upcoming rehab stint on 'Saturday Night Live'.

He told viewers was was ''going on 'vacation' but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces''.

Pete - who has been open about his mental health struggles in the past - received support on social media after his comments, with many praising him for speaking out once again.

Taking to Twitter, Jason Isbell wrote: ''If Pete Davidson is actually going to rehab, I salute the dude for talking about it in public. Maybe somebody else will feel a little less ashamed.''

Meanwhile, Pete recently discussed his relationship with Kaia and joked about the reaction to their romance.

Speaking to Colin Jost, who is dating Scarlett Johansson, he said: ''It's not fair Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone's delighted, but when I do it the world wants to punch me in the throat. What'd I do?

''I mean, if I'm your type of guy that your daughter or mother is into, then trust me, I'm the best-case scenario. There are a million guys who look like me and I'm the only one with a job. It's like me or Tyga.''