Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber are ''just friends''.

The 25-year-old comedian and Kaia, 18 - who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford - have recently been seen spending lots of time together, sparking speculation they're dating, but a source close to the situation has insisted they are simply good friends.

Pete - who stars on 'Saturday Night Live' - has previously been involved in a number of high-profile relationships with the likes of Margaret Qualley, Kate Beckinsale and he was even engaged to Ariana Grande.

But despite recently being spotted leaving Kaia's apartment building in New York City, the insider confirmed that he and the American model are just friends.

In September, meanwhile, a source claimed Pete - who was still dating Margaret at the time - is consciously being ''more low-key'' with his relationships.

The insider shared: ''All of these women he has been with approached him. It's not even that he has a type.

''With Ariana [Grande], she reached out to him. She asked her manager, Scooter Braun, to set them up. With Kate Beckinsale, she went over to him at the Netflix after-party at the Golden Globes and started flirting with him. And even now they're on good terms.

''You wouldn't think it, but he has impeccable manners and is so polite. I think, honestly, that's part of the reason women like him. He's been trying to learn from his past relationships and be more lowkey.''

Pete was subjected to death threats when news of his romance with Ariana went public.

Explaining why he doesn't use social media, Pete said previously: ''I got a death threat.

''Someone wanted to shoot me in the face because she's so hot. Do you know how insane that is? I was like, 'Am I that ugly that people want to shoot me in the face?'''