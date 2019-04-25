Little Mix star Perrie Edwards is the new face of Italian footwear brand Superga SS19.

The 25-year-old singer has teamed up with the label, which became famous for making tennis shoes, to front their new Spring/Summer 2019 campaign and unveil a curated edit of handpicked styles.

And the 'Touch' hitmaker has admitted that the collaboration was obvious for her because she has ''loved'' the brand for so long and worn their different styles.

In a statement, Perrie said: ''I'm really excited to be working with Superga on their new product range. It's a brand I've loved and worn for a while now, as I love the style and fit of their shoes. They're really cute and so versatile, I love them!''

The 'Woman Like Me' hitmaker has carefully picked her own styles, which focuses on new shapes, textures and colours, which are designed to reflect her own personal style and fun attitude.

Among the five exclusive designs that have been hand-picked by Perrie, include the 2750 classic Cotrope, which has been remastered to create an espadrille platform and a beachy rope detailing for a summer twist.

Also in the range is the Cotu 2287 UP5, which features a comfortable contemporary bubble sole design, and the Cotu 2555 alpina style that is inspired by Superga's 1940s military heritage.

Additional releases including new and exclusive designs will be launching in July and August 2019, with more details to follow.

You can shop the Perrie x Superga campaign online and in-store from April 25.