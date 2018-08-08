Penelope Cruz has returned as the face of Carpisa for the Italian brand's Autumn 2018 campaign.

The Oscar-winning actress models the label's new range of handbags and purses which are geared towards everyday use.

Cruz, 44, is seen in the photos and a video entitled 'One day with Penelope in Madrid' walking around her hometown of Madrid, in Spain, with a variety of Carpisa bags on her arm.

The short film begins with the caption 'One day with Penelope in Madrid' in front of the Edificio Metrópolis at the corner of the Calle de Alcalá and Gran Vía.

The shoot was carried out by photographer Xavi Gordo and among the bags on display are the mini leather-look flap bag 'Alena' in burgundy, and the 'Idra' leather-look shopping bag.

Carpisa's aim for the range is to celebrate ''those daily habits that form part of each and every one of our lives, simple yet important gestures that reveal our personal values and comforts''.

As well as appearing in the new Carpisa campaign, Cruz was last month announced as the new face of Chanel and is the star of the forthcoming cruise campaign shot by creative director Karl Lagerfeld.

Speaking about her new job, the 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' star said: ''It's such an iconic brand and Karl is a genius, and I've been admiring everything he's done since I was a little girl, so it's such a pleasure working with Karl.

''He's like the king of fashion and we had a really, really interesting photo shoot, so to be in front of his camera is an adventure.''

Cruz is a lifelong fan of the fashion house and has been attending its shows for nearly two decades, and she previously launched her own underwear line with her sister, in partnership with Agent Provocateur as well as designing a handbag for Loewe.