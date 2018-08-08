Penélope Cruz returns as the face of Carpisa for their Autumn 2018 campaign.
Penelope Cruz has returned as the face of Carpisa for the Italian brand's Autumn 2018 campaign.
The Oscar-winning actress models the label's new range of handbags and purses which are geared towards everyday use.
Cruz, 44, is seen in the photos and a video entitled 'One day with Penelope in Madrid' walking around her hometown of Madrid, in Spain, with a variety of Carpisa bags on her arm.
The short film begins with the caption 'One day with Penelope in Madrid' in front of the Edificio Metrópolis at the corner of the Calle de Alcalá and Gran Vía.
The shoot was carried out by photographer Xavi Gordo and among the bags on display are the mini leather-look flap bag 'Alena' in burgundy, and the 'Idra' leather-look shopping bag.
Carpisa's aim for the range is to celebrate ''those daily habits that form part of each and every one of our lives, simple yet important gestures that reveal our personal values and comforts''.
As well as appearing in the new Carpisa campaign, Cruz was last month announced as the new face of Chanel and is the star of the forthcoming cruise campaign shot by creative director Karl Lagerfeld.
Speaking about her new job, the 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' star said: ''It's such an iconic brand and Karl is a genius, and I've been admiring everything he's done since I was a little girl, so it's such a pleasure working with Karl.
''He's like the king of fashion and we had a really, really interesting photo shoot, so to be in front of his camera is an adventure.''
Cruz is a lifelong fan of the fashion house and has been attending its shows for nearly two decades, and she previously launched her own underwear line with her sister, in partnership with Agent Provocateur as well as designing a handbag for Loewe.
Whether you're a big fan of superheroes, horror, or something else altogether, we've got you covered!
Slaves hold open auditions for a new drummer in the star-studded and ultimately heart-warming video for their new single 'Chokehold'.
We're actually looking forward to this re-boot.
Jodie Whittaker gets to work in new 'Doctor Who' images.
All we know about the forthcoming all-female DC adventure.
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
From Spain, this drama grapples with some enormous issues without getting too heavy about them....
Although it contains some memorably outrageous comedy moments, this movie (retitled The Brothers Grimsby for...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Nobby and Sebastian are long lost brothers who live completely different lives. Sebastian is a...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Gemma was a young student from Italy, all she wanted was excitement and adventure...
This film proves that all the right ingredients don't necessarily make a movie work. Even...
'The Counsellor' tells the story of a naive lawyer who holds the belief that dabbling...
Fans of more recent Almodovar films like The Skin I Live In or Volver should...