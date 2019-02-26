Talk Talk's bassist Paul Webb Paul Webb led online tributes to the late Mark Hollis and hailed him as a ''genius''.
Paul Webb has led online tributes to the late Mark Hollis.
Talk Talk's bassist Paul - also known as Rustin Man - has paid tribute to his late bandmate, who passed away at the age of 64 after a short illness.
He wrote on Facebook: ''I am very shocked and saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mark Hollis. Musically he was a genius and it was a honour and a privilege to have been in a band with him. I have not seen Mark for many years, but like many musicians of our generation I have been profoundly influenced by his trailblazing musical ideas. He knew how to create a depth of feeling with sound and space like no other. He was one of the greats, if not the greatest.''
Mark's manager Keith Aspden confirmed the musician's passing as she spoke about how he had ''influenced and changed'' Keith.
He said: ''I can't tell you how much Mark influenced and changed my perceptions on art and music, I'm grateful for the time I spent with him and for the gentle beauty he shared with us.''
The band was formed in 1981, with Mark on vocals, guitar and piano; Lee Harris on drums and Webb on bass guitar. Their early hits include 'It's My Life', 'Such a Shame' and 'Life's What You Make It'
Tim Pope, who directed Talk Talk's music videos, also took to social media to pay tribute to Mark, he wrote: ''Goodbye to Mark Hollis of Talk Talk. Condolences to his lovely family. We had many, many laughs together... (sic)''
His cousin-in-law Anthony Costello also tweeted: ''RIP Mark Hollis. Cousin-in-law. Wonderful husband and father. Fascinating and principled man. Retired from the music business 20 years ago but an indefinable musical icon.''
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Fresh off the back of her stunning performance at the 2019 BRIT Awards, Jess Glynne unveils a brand new video for her song 'No One'.
Having been gobsmacked by the winner of The 2019 Brits' Album of the Year and Best British Group award, Simon Wilkes delves into his disliking of The...
As projects go, you'd have to say that the latest one from The Unthanks draws together three remarkable strands under one ambitious umbrella, 'Lines'.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.