Paul Webb has led online tributes to the late Mark Hollis.

Talk Talk's bassist Paul - also known as Rustin Man - has paid tribute to his late bandmate, who passed away at the age of 64 after a short illness.

He wrote on Facebook: ''I am very shocked and saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mark Hollis. Musically he was a genius and it was a honour and a privilege to have been in a band with him. I have not seen Mark for many years, but like many musicians of our generation I have been profoundly influenced by his trailblazing musical ideas. He knew how to create a depth of feeling with sound and space like no other. He was one of the greats, if not the greatest.''

Mark's manager Keith Aspden confirmed the musician's passing as she spoke about how he had ''influenced and changed'' Keith.

He said: ''I can't tell you how much Mark influenced and changed my perceptions on art and music, I'm grateful for the time I spent with him and for the gentle beauty he shared with us.''

The band was formed in 1981, with Mark on vocals, guitar and piano; Lee Harris on drums and Webb on bass guitar. Their early hits include 'It's My Life', 'Such a Shame' and 'Life's What You Make It'

Tim Pope, who directed Talk Talk's music videos, also took to social media to pay tribute to Mark, he wrote: ''Goodbye to Mark Hollis of Talk Talk. Condolences to his lovely family. We had many, many laughs together... (sic)''

His cousin-in-law Anthony Costello also tweeted: ''RIP Mark Hollis. Cousin-in-law. Wonderful husband and father. Fascinating and principled man. Retired from the music business 20 years ago but an indefinable musical icon.''