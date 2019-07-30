Paul Walter Hauser has joined the cast of Disney's 'Cruella'.

The 32-year-old actor - who is best known for his roles in 2017 Tonya Harding biopic 'I, Tonya' and 2018 drama 'BlacKkKlansman' - has boarded the upcoming live-action prequel to '101 Dalmatians', which is set to hit screens in December 2020.

Although his role has not been confirmed, it is suspected he will play Horace, who is one of Cruella de Vil's henchmen.

Emma Stone is taking on the part of the titular villainess - who in the 1961 animated classic '101 Dalmatians' tries to steal Roger and Anita's Dalmatian puppies to complete her dog fur coat.

Dame Emma Thompson is also part of the cast but her role is as-yet unknown.

Little else is known about the plot of upcoming film, which follows the life of a young Cruella, although it has been claimed that the project will have an 80s punk vibe.

Craig Gillespie - who helmed 'I, Tonya' in 2017 - is on board to direct.

Alex Timbers was initially set to helm the project but was forced to walk away from the movie due to scheduling issues.

'Cruella' is being produced by Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt and Kristin Burr.

Paul will next be seen on screens in Clint Eastwood's 'The Ballad of Richard Jewell' where he will play the titular character who is wrongly accused of planting the bomb during the Olympic Park bombing during the 1996 Atlanta Games.

The upcoming movie follows Jewell as his life is transformed after the police leaked that he was a suspect in the incident.

Jewell - who found a suspicious backpack in the Olympic Park, before clearing the area and saving lives - quickly went from being considered a hero, to one of the most disliked people in the US.