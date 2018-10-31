Paul Surridge wants to make Roberto Cavalli more practical and ''empowering'' to women.
Paul Surridge wants to make Roberto Cavalli more practical.
The 43-year-old designer hopes his creations for the Italian fashion house - which is best known for its use of animal prints and is a favourite of the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Emily Ratajkowski and Kim Kardashian West - are ''empowering'' to women.
He said: ''I want to address how people dress. We can't just do 20 metres of chiffon because you're probably travelling in an Uber rather than a horse and carriage...
''I want to dress a working woman, not a kept woman.
''Twenty metres of chiffon is beautiful to look at, but I don't think it feels empowering.
''These new pieces can be minidresses or they can be tops, it's a blazer or it's a cocktail dress with cycling shorts underneath.''
And Paul is keen to bring a new, younger, selection of customers to the designer brand.
He told The Times newspaper: ''Artisan, heritage, ornamentation - they're not words that millennials speak.
''There's a whole community of kids that will talk about that sneaker.
''If I don't reach the next generation, where's this brand going?''
The designer also wants women to be ''comfortable'' in his clothes as he thinks that's the key to true glamour.
He explained: ''Everything is more urban, more laid back.
''Glamour for me is about being comfortable. If you're not comfortable, you're vulgar.
''Cavalli isn't polite, it isn't intellectual but that doesn't mean it has to be frisky and provocative. Sexiness comes from being confident in your skin.''
Under Paul's guidance, the label have introduced knitwear and slippers to their ranges in order to offer more to their existing client base.
He said: ''I said, 'When these women on their yachts go upstairs for a coffee or watch the sunrise having not been to bed, are their cashmere jumpers Cavalli? Is the throw on their bed?' No.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Up and coming LA singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has unveiled her fourth single of the year, 'When the Party's Over'.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Up and coming LA singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has unveiled her fourth single of the year, 'When the Party's Over'.
Basically the perfect summer movie, this lightweight drama has a great-looking cast and plenty of...
Aspiring DJ Cole Carter, from LA's San Fernando Valley, sets out to make it big...
Both shameless and shamelessly entertaining, this relentlessly boyish movie carries on exactly as the TV...
Fresh out of college, 23-year-old Cole Carter and his friends Mason, Ollie and Squirrel are...
The world of acting is no longer enough for superstar Vincent Chase, whose now looking...
After making a name for themselves in Hollywood, Vincent Chase and his entourage of friends...
Nick Dunne finds himself at the fore of a police investigation when his wife Amy...
Nick and Amy Dunne are a couple whose marriage is struggling following the loss of...