Paul Cattermole has threatened to sue his former S Club 7 bandmates for continuing to perform as S Club 3.

The 40-year-old singer - who quit the 90s pop group in 2002 to reform his nu-metal band Skua - is annoyed that Jo O'Meara, Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett are touring as a three-piece, and took to Twitter on Sunday (03.09.17) to reveal that he is considering taking legal action because he feels the trio are ''defaming'' his ''professional character'' and falsely advertising their act.

Paul - who was also joined by Jon Lee, Hannah Spearritt and Rachel Stevens in the group - reunited with the band for the 2015 'Bring It All Back' tour, but wants to put an end to Jo, Bradley and Tina carrying on as he feels they should have gone out on a ''high'' after their last show.

In a series of tweets he wrote: ''I could actually sue them for incorrect advertising and the defamation of my professional character. This still might happen ... Why on earth didn't S Club 3 stop when the tour stopped and go out on a high? ... I have been given every right to say what I like about the situation because of how I have been mistreated by it. (sic)''

Paul's outburst may come as a surprise to Rachel who said just last month she would love to see the 'Reach' hitmakers get back together to mark their 20th anniversary.

The 39-year-old singer, who went on to have a successful solo career after the band split in 2003, knows fans want S Club to mark the two decades since their 1998 formation next year, and said she wanted to discuss the options with her bandmates.

She said: ''The hardcore fans want a 20-year reunion and I could see that happening. It will be something we'll have to talk about.

''It was so fun when we did the reunion tour a few years ago, it was absolutely brilliant and it was so lovely to see everyone again. Nostalgia is a big thing to people and we really felt that. It was perfect for what we wanted to get out of it for the fans.''

S Club 7 scored four number one singles, sold more than 13 million albums worldwide and had their own hit TV show.