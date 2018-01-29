Paul Cattermole has relisted his BRIT Award after the successful bidder failed to pay out the £66,000 it went for.

The former S Club 7 star has been forced to resell the statuette, which the 90s group won for Best Newcomer at the 2000 ceremony, on eBay after failing to receive the payment.

In the new listing he wrote: ''There are signs of age as you would expect, it has been on display and it is 17 years [sic], the back of the neck and under the helmet and arms there are signs of age.

''This item is being re-listed due to a non paying winning bidder.''

As of Monday afternoon (29.01.18), the gong's highest bid is £15,700.

And that's not the only nostalgic item the 'Reach For The Stars' hitmaker has put up for sale in order to pay off his bills.

A Pulsar Spoon watch, which the 40-year-old singer claims he wore all the time and wished could ''talk'' because of all of the stories it could tell, is also on the auctioning site.

It currently has zero bids, but Paul is hoping the vintage timepiece, which he wore in the band's TV series 'Miami 7', fetches at least £500.

Paul previously said that he needed to flog the items to pay his bills.

He said: ''I don't want the other members to think that I am dissing the band by selling it but there are bills to pay.''

And it's started a trend, as former Five star Abz Love is now reselling his BRIT, which he won in 2000 for Best Pop Act, after seeing fellow 90s star Paul had [almost] sold his for the impressive figure.

He said recently: ''I thought 'Jesus, if Paul from S Club 7 is getting £60,000 then I could get that too.

''I want an island life and to get out of Hackney, where I'm living at the moment.''