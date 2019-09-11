Paul Cattermole claims he was paid ''pittance'' during his time in S Club 7.

The 42-year-old singer was a member of the 'Don't Stop Movin' hitmakers from their formation in 1999 until 2002 when he left the group, and has said that he and the other members - Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, Jo O'Meara, Jon Lee, Rachel Stevens, and Tina Barrett - weren't paid well, despite being ''one of the world's biggest pop groups''.

Paul claims Simon Fuller - who created the group, and is also the man behind the Spice Girls - was signed to record label Polydor under the name S Club 7, and the members of the group were just affiliates.

Speaking in an interview with The Guardian newspaper, he said: ''[It was] the worst situation to be in. We did everything ourselves, as far as I can remember, from laundry to food preparation.''

Outside of their music, Paul and his band mates were turned into a collection of Hasbro dolls, but the singer says they didn't see much of the merchandising money.

He added: ''We got a pittance for that.''

The extent of Paul's financial struggle came to light last year after he was found to be selling his Brit award on eBay for £60,000, and later explained the hefty price tag was set to cover the £30,000 he owed in taxes and more in legal fees.

Paul admitted at the time that the money he made from the 2015 reunion tour he went on with the 'S Club Party' singers had gone toward clearing his debts.

In his interview with The Guardian, Paul also admitted he's tired of answering questions about the group, and thinks it will be ''bliss'' when people have moved on.

He said: ''It was five years of my life. I definitely thought, when I was 20, that by the time I was 40 it would be a done thing. And it's not ... I've been answering S Club questions for 20 years. It will be great - it will be bliss - to one day not have to, but it's part of it, and I totally accept that.''

And although he struggled whilst in the group, he wants to remember the good times rather than dwell on the negatives.

He added: ''It is so important to remember how great so many things about the band were and, like you said, that time in people's lives. That optimistic time.''