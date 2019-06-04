Patrick J. Adams is to return to 'Suits' for its ninth and final season.
Patrick J. Adams is returning to 'Suits'.
The 37-year-old actor left his role as Mike Ross in the legal drama's seventh season alongside his friend and co-star the Duchess of Sussex - who was known as Meghan Markle before her marriage to Prince Harry - but he will return midway through the ninth and final season of the show.
Patrick shared a black and white photo of himself in character with ''Mike Ross returns to Suits The final season'' written across it in red and captioned the Instagram post: ''Go time. Very excited to head back into the fray one last time. Thanks to the fans for keeping the flame alive and to [showrunner] Mr.Aaron Korsh for welcoming me back.(sic)''
According to Variety, Patrick will be back as Mike to go head-to-head against his former mentor Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl) in a new case.
It is currently unsure how many episodes he will appear in.
The end of 'Suits' - which will return for 10 episodes on the USA Network on July 17 - after eight years on screen was announced in January.
Chris McCumber, president of USA Network and SYFY, said at the time: '''Suits' has played an instrumental role in our network's DNA for nearly a decade.
''I and everyone at USA Network sincerely thank Aaron Korsh, our partners at UCP and the entire 'Suits' family for their tremendous creativity, devotion and support over a truly amazing run.''
Once it has wrapped for good, former star Gina Torres will front a spin-off show called 'Pearson', which will follow her character Jessica Pearson as she starts a new life in Chicago.
