'Fun House' legend Pat Sharp wants fans at the 'We Love The 90's' tour to live in the moment, as technology has drastically changed live music.
Pat Sharp thinks people care more about being seen at concerts than they do living in the moment.
The 'Fun House' legend and radio star - who will be hosting the 'We Love The 90's' tour at arenas around the UK in the lead up to Christmas - insisted people are focusing too much on technology and social media instead of just enjoying their lives.
He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''There's too much going on, you can check your emails every two minutes, it just pales all the old things where we were happy with a hoop and a stick into insignificance.
'''Who cares, we've got this now! It's all here in my pocket'. It does everything for us, and that's why people don't care about anything else. That's where the nostalgia thing does change things because people will let go and have a good time.
''Don't get me wrong - you will see lots of people with their phones out watching it through a six inch screen, rather than watching with your eyes because they want to post it to show they were there.''
The 58-year-old DJ - who will be joined by the likes of Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Culture Beat and Jenny Bergen from Ace of Base on the upcoming tour - reflected on the changing music industry, and how streaming platforms have taken ''the thrill'' out of discovering and listening to new artists or albums.
He added: ''People don't have the thrill of going out and taking their pocket money and buying a song from a record shop. Firstly, there aren't any - or very few - and secondly, people don't have the thrill and excitement of the chart show on a Sunday afternoon.
''I used to host the network chart show as cover for 10 weeks year. I'd be going to work, and people would lean out of their cars going, 'Tell us who number one is!'
''Now, people will go, 'Guess what? I don't know who number one is'. And that could be a 15-year-old kid who doesn't know - who doesn't want to know, or need to know.''
The 'We Love The 90's' arena tour kicks off in Leeds tomorrow night (13.12.19), and Pat is excited to be part of the run.
He said: ''It's pretty much a party for everybody - especially with it being Christmas time as well, it involves a lot of glitter and fancy dress for a good night out. I think people of all ages will enjoy it and be welcome.''
'We Love The 90's' tour dates:
13.12.19 - Leeds - First Direct Arena
14.12.19 - Birmingham - Genting Arena
18.12.19 - London - Wembley Arena
19.12.19 - Glasgow - SSE Hydro Arena
20.12.19 - Manchester - Manchester Arena
