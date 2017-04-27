PartyNextDoor has unfollowed Zayn Malik on Twitter and Instagram and removed remixes from Spotify and YouTube.

The 23-year-old rapper - whose real name is Jahron Anthony Brathwaite - has got rid of all traces of the former One Direction star on his social media accounts by hitting the unfollow button and he's also deleted all his posts about their hit song 'Still Got Time'.

On his official YouTube account there are no longer videos of his remixes of the track, the same with Spotify, suggesting there has been beef between the two musicians.

Zayn, 24, is yet to address his collaborator's move.

The 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker has a long history of Twitter feuds, having fallen out countless times with his producer pal Naughty Boy.

The 'Runnin' (Lose It All)' star fell out with Zayn in 2015 and a war of words on social media followed.

He branded Naughty Boy - whose real name is Shahid Khan - a ''fat joke'' on following allegations he leaked a recording online of the singer's unheard solo material.

Naughty Boy snapped: ''I didn't leak it. Krept, who is on the tune with Zayn, Snapchatted it. No one put it on YouTube or nothing. I genuinely didn't leak the video.''

However, the 32-year-old 'Should've Been Me' hitmaker was adamant that's not the reason their friendship came to an abrupt halt anyway, but has remained tight-lipped on the real reason.

He said: ''That was ... that was just him throwing his toys out of the pram. We fell out over something else.''

Zayn also got into a disagreement with his former bandmate Louis Tomlinson after he waded into his argument with Naughty Boy.

At the time, he wrote on the micro-blogging site: ''@Louis_Tomlinson Remember when you were 12 and you used to think those Mac filters for your pictures were cool haha ! Some people still do HA! (sic)''