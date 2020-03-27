Parklife and Lovebox have become the latest festivals to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Manchester festival, which was due to take place at Heaton Park, and the London event at Gunnersbury Park, were both due to be held over the weekend of June 12-June 14.

However, following a review of the most recent guidelines by the government, they have decided it will not be safe to host the festivals this year, and so they will now take place over the weekend of June 11 and June 13, 2021.

Parklife was set to host major stars, including Skepta, Lewis Capaldi, Robyn and Tyler, The Creator.

A statement for the Manchester event reads: ''Parklife festival will no longer be taking place this year.

''We've been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it has now become clear that it's simply not possible for Parklife 2020 to go ahead.

''This decision has not been taken lightly and of course we're really disappointed, we really did try to make this work, but ultimately it was unavoidable.

''We would like to apologise to everyone who was looking forward to it as much as we were and would like to thank all of you for such incredible support. Parklife will return stronger than ever on 12th & 13th June 2021 and we hope to see you all then.

''We are working closely with our ticketing partners at the moment and they will be in touch very soon to process your refund, or, if you prefer, you can retain your ticket and carry it over to next year's festival.

''Please look out for an e-mail from your ticketing agent very soon. Please only contact them if you have not been contacted after 5 days as they are very busy at this time.

''For now, please do look after yourselves, your family and one another, and we look forward to seeing you all again very soon.''

Lovebox - which had a stacked bill also featuring Tyler, The Creator, plus Khalid, Hot Chip, Chase & Status, Robyn and Disclosure - also issued a similar statement.

Glastonbury, Isle of Wight Festival, Download and All Points East have also been stalled until 2021.