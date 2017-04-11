Paris Jackson is reportedly deeply worried about her brother Blanket's living arrangements.

The 19-year-old aspiring actress is said to be upset with her late father Michael Jackson's sister Rebbie, as Paris feels she is trying to stop the 'Thriller' hitmaker's brood - also including 20-year-old Prince - from seeing their grandmother Katherine Jackson, TMZ is reporting.

The 86-year-old matriarch is staying at Rebbie's leaving Blanket practically alone at his grandparent's Calabasas property.

Katherine has been away from her home for months having been in London for two months in January before returning to Los Angeles.

This has sparked concern in Paris as Michael's choice of guardians in Katherine and 38-year-old cousin Tito Jackson are not looking after Blanket.

According to the website, TJ Jackson and his spouse Frances Casey are said to be sharing the role as supervisory guardians of the teenager and check up on how he's getting on at his grandmother's, but Paris doesn't think they are doing enough.

Another worry of Paris' is that Katherine hasn't been communicating with herself, Prince, Blanket or TJ since she went to stay in the UK capital and she is blaming Michael's siblings including Rebbie and Randy of trying to temper with their relationship with Katherine as according to sources, they are trying to get their hands on Katherine's fortune.

Despite Paris feeling distressed by the parental care of Blanket, the youngster is said to be doing well at school.

Katherine was living in London briefly after being granted a restraining order against nephew-in-law Trent Lamar Jackson.

In February, Katherine was granted a temporary order against Trent after alleging he had abused her and that he had neglected her health.

She said in her filing to the court: ''I believe he has put cameras and bugs in my home, so the only place I can try and have a private conversation is in my bathroom.''

Trent, 52, has been living in the guest house of Katherine's Calabasas, California, home after previously serving as her personal driver for a number of years.

However, their relationship has soured in recent times, with Katherine accusing him of bullying her and monitoring her behaviour.

Meanwhile, Trent - who is the son of Joe Jackson's half-brother - has tried to have the temporary restraining order lifted, with his lawyer insisting he is not a threat to Katherine.