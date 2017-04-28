Paris Jackson has warned '13 Reasons Why' may leave viewers in a ''dark place''.

The 'Star' actress - who has previously attempted suicide ''multiple times'' - thinks Netflix's controversial programme has done an ''amazing'' job of warning bullies their actions can have serious consequences, but admitted she is also concerned it could have a triggering effect on vulnerable people.

Paris shared a post warning away audiences from the show, which argued it was ''incredibly irresponsibly handled and puts people in very real danger'' and advised impressionable youngsters to stay away from the series.

She wrote: ''This is really important to spread towards people that are struggling with depression or anxiety, self-harm, and or suicidal thoughts.

''This show was an amazing way to get the message across to bullies that they need to stop doing what they are doing.

''It really did a good job of showing how impactful words and actions can be to other human beings. You can't just do or say things to people without thinking about how it will affect them.

''But at the same time, it is also an extremely triggering thing to watch.

''Please only watch this show with caution and keep in mind that it may put you in a dark place. If you are struggling please don't watch it. If you think you can handle it, please by all means check it out.(sic)''

Paris - who is the daughter of the late Michael Jackson - previously admitted she had made a number of suicide attempts in the past.

The 19-year-old star said: ''It was just self-hatred. Low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn't do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore.''

'13 Reasons Why', which hit Netflix on March 31, is based on the 2007 novel 'Thirteen Reasons Why' by Jay Asher and revolves around Hannah, who kills herself following a series of heartbreaking failures brought on by a number of students within her school in California.

After Hannah's death, those individuals who contributed to her death received a box of tapes in which the troubled teen describes in detail how their actions led to her ending her life.