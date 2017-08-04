Paris Jackson wants to change beauty standards with her ''activism''.

The 19-year-old model - who is the daughter of music icon Michael Jackson - tries to send a positive message to her fans via Instagram and Paris hopes to be an ''enlightening'' influence in their lives.

She explained: ''Being positive requires a lot of patience and inner strength, and most of my posts I think reflect that.

''I like to keep my follower peeps up to date with where I'm at on my healer's path and hopefully influence them in an enlightening way.''

Paris is unapologetic about her ambition to influence the thinking of young people.

And the blonde beauty admitted she is eager to use her fame to change beauty standards.

Speaking to i-D magazine, via text message, Paris shared: ''A big reason I want to change this fashion / beauty stigma, so it's not as difficult for people around the world to feel beautiful just the way they are (sic).''

Paris previously revealed her aspiration is to become a positive role model for young girls.

She said: ''I really want to leave a positive imprint in the fashion world, mostly regarding the media and the stereotypical beauty standard that is blasted all over every magazine you see, every article that pops up on your phone screen, every billboard you see while you're driving down the street.

''I already have many young girls looking up to me and I want to be something their parents are OK with them looking up to.''

However, Jermaine Jackson recently admitted he worries fame could ''break'' his niece.

Jermaine said: ''We're very proud of Paris. I just think we have to make sure she is OK because this business not kind to anybody. It can break you.

''You have to know when to hold them, when to fold them, when to make your move and when to hold back.''