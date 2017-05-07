Paris Jackson is being lined up to play Madonna in a new biopic.

The 19-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson has reportedly been approached by producers, who are keen to cast someone Madonna approves of after the star lashed out at the project on social media.

A source told the Sunday Mirror: ''Madonna is not supporting the film yet but the makers are hoping to cast someone who she will love.

''At the moment they are in talks with Paris. If she agrees it will be a massive coup for producers as Madonna is a big fan of Paris.''

The news about Paris comes after Madonna hit out at the filming, saying no-one else has the right to tell her life story.

Alongside an old picture of herself, Madonna wrote on Instagram: ''Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. Looking for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society.''

Universal has acquired the rights to Elyse Hollander's 'Blond Ambition' script, which charts the music icon's efforts to make her first album and her early struggles in the entertainment business in the 80s.

The script topped the 2016 Black List, the industry ranking that tracks the most-liked screenplays in Hollywood that have yet to be made into films.

Universal executive vice-president of production Erik Baiers and Chloe Yellin, the firm's director of development, have reportedly been handed the responsibility of overseeing the project on behalf of the movie studio.

And Michael De Luca - who has recently worked on the 'Fifty Shades franchise - is set to produce the biopic.