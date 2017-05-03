Paris Jackson will be making her film debut in an Amazon Studios' untitled movie.

The 19-year-old model-and-actress - who is the daughter of the late Michael Jackson - will portray ''an edgy 20 year old'' named Nelly in Nash Edgerton's new dark comedy about an American businessman who turns from citizen to criminal, according to Deadline.

Paris will be starring alongside British actor David Oyelowo who is best known for his role in the 2014 movie 'Selma'.

Oyelowo, 41, will play business Harold Soyinka, who gets into trouble with dodgy business partners, Mexican drug lords, mercenaries and police.

Other actors lined up to star in the comic thriller include Joel Edgerton, Amanda Seyfried, Charlize Theron, Yul Vazques, Thandie Newton and Sharlto Copley.

Directed by Edgerton, who made his directorial debut with 'The Square', the film was written by Anthony Tambakis and Matt Stone.

Edgerton will also produce the movie alongside Rebecca Yeldham, Tambakis, Beth Kono, A.J. Dix and Theron.

Although this will be the first feature-length movie appearance for Jackson, it is not her first acting role after previously landing a spot on Lee Daniels' Fox series 'Star', which follows a girls group seeking fame and fortune.

In the episode, which aired in March, Jackson played ''intimidating social media guru'' Rachel Wells.

This year, the young actress landed a modelling contract with IMG Models in March and has attended a number of events including the Grammys and Paris Fashion Week.

She has also been on the cover of magazines including Rolling Stone in January and Harper's Bazaar in March.