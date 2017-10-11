Paris Jackson's uncle Tito Jackson has been giving her guitar lessons, and hinted she could be set to collaborate with The Jacksons.
The 19-year-old star - daughter of the late pop legend Michael Jackson, who died in 2009 aged 50 - has been honing her skills with the help of her relative, and he is hoping they can work together musically in the future.
Tito - who is in the group alongside brothers Jermaine, Jackie and Marlon Jackson - told The Sun newspaper: ''Paris is great, she's very talented. She loves playing guitar.
''She's singing quite a bit now and she's great. I've been coaching her on her music, a few chords here and there.
''She should do a collaboration with us. Anything is possible, but she's a talented young girl. All we have to do is set it up.''
Last month, Paris posted a picture on Instagram of herself playing the guitar and had a starring role in Nahko's new music video 'Dragonfly'.
Paris said: ''We're going through very similar things right now, each in our own way, but they both kind of fit the same template and there's just a flow.
''It's really rare to find that mutual frequency with another human being. When it does happen it's pretty spectacular.''
Nahko added: ''I specifically wanted to capture this young woman's natural beauty and focus on what I thought would be a very perfect song to explain a transformational time that fit both her and I.''
What's more, Paris recently revealed she would love to duet with Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney.
She said: ''He's the love of my life. I wrote a song I'd like him to sing, but it probs won't happen.''
