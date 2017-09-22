Paris Jackson has a starring role in Nahko's new music video 'Dragonfly'.

Ahead of the video's official release next week, the singer/songwriter has revealed a behind the scenes video from the shoot, showing off his close bond with the 19-year-old actress.

Speaking about the concept for the video, Nahko said: ''I specifically wanted to capture this young woman's natural beauty and focus on what I thought would be a very perfect song to explain a transformational time that fit both her and I.''

Whilst Paris added: ''We're going through very similar things right now, each in our own way, but they both kind of fit the same template and there's just a flow. It's really rare to find that mutual frequency with another human being. When it does happen it's pretty spectacular.''

'Dragonfly' is the first single from Nahko's forthcoming debut solo album, 'My Name is Bear', which is slated for release on Friday, October 20. The 16 track collection serves as a ''prequel'' and merges the wonderful sounds of rustic acoustic guitars, upbeat energy, fiery percussion and ponderous lyrics.

Nahko will be embarking on a full U.S. and European headline tour on October 18, starting in Boston. He will perform at Manchester, Academy 3 on November 30, London's Islington Assembly Hall on December 1 and The Fleece in Bristol on December 2.

Tickets are on sale now at nahko.com/tour.