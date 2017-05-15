Paris Jackson has refused to lean on her family for advice during her recent rise.

The 19-year-old actress - who is the daughter of pop legend Michael Jackson - has quickly become a huge star in her own right and Paris is reportedly determined to follow her own path to the top, rather than being guided by her iconic family.

A source said: ''She's not leaning on the family at all for advice. She sees people not willing to work hard, not willing to take things to the next level ... Laziness and reliance on the family name.''

Paris' attitude is, in part, motivated by her father's experiences with the other members of the Jackson family.

The insider told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''Paris has realised a lot of what her dad experienced with his family - bitterness, jealousy, manipulation, even hate.''

However, one person Paris has been willing to take advice from is her older brother Prince.

A source said: ''Prince, believe it or not, has been the single individual who has been guiding his sister. For a time, Paris wanted to honour her father by becoming a singer.''

Meanwhile, Paris recently defended her right to pose naked, after she shared a black-and-white topless shot of herself on Instagram.

Alongside the snap, Paris wrote: ''i'll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how i express myself. nudity started as a movement for 'going back to nature', 'expressing freedom', 'being healthier' and was even called a philosophy. being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i'm usually naked when i garden. it's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do. (sic).''