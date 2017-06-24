Paris Jackson has gotten a tattoo in tribute to her late father.

The 19-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson has gotten the word ''Applehead'' - a pet name she had for her dad - inked on her left foot.

Showing off her tribute on Instagram, Paris wrote: ''with every step i take, you lift my foot and guide me forward. love you (sic).''

Earlier this year Paris gave an explosive interview to Rolling Stone magazine in which she spoke of her belief her famous father, who died of acute Propofol intoxication in June 2009, was murdered.

She said: ''It's obvious. All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bulls**t, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a set-up. it was bulls**t.''

The blonde beauty vowed to seek revenge and find ''justice'' for Michael, but she is not ready to disclose her plans just yet.

She added: ''Of course [I want justice]. I definitely do, but it's a chess game. And I am trying to play the chess game the right way.

''And that's all I can say about that right now.''

The 'Bad' hitmaker's personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, was previously convicted of the involuntary manslaughter of the singer after administering the fatal dose of medication.

Meanwhile, Paris recently took to Instagram to plead with her critics to give her a break.

She said: ''I guess this is for the people that don't agree with who I am and don't agree with my morals, and spend their time trying to hurt me. I like to think that I'm on a pretty good track, as someone that is literally still a teenager ... I get it, y'all don't like the tattoos, y'all don't like profanity, y'all don't like my free spirit, my outspokenness. I'm a young chick and I should be quiet, I get it.

''I am a teenager. I am doing the best I can, I'm working as hard as I possible can to make a living for myself and create my own life. I'm fighting for human rights, I'm fighting for animal rights, I'm fighting for the environment. Basically any liberalist movement that will create positive impact on this planet, I'm trying to get involved in (sic).''