Paris Jackson's ''role model'' is Emma Watson and she'd love to work with her in the future.
Paris Jackson's ''role model'' is Emma Watson.
The aspiring actress was delighted to meet the 'Beauty and the Beast' star at the recent MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles and hopes they can collaborate professionally in the future.
She told Grazia magazine: ''I love her, and it would be great to work with her in the future. She's my role model.''
Onlookers at the event say Paris approached Emma at her table during a break in the ceremony, and was delighted when the former 'Harry Potter' star gave her her phone number and said the 'Star' actress could call her for help and advice.
The source said: ''Paris rushed over to Emma's table during an ad break and gushed about how inspired she is by her work.
''She was a huge fan of 'Harry Potter' growing up and was thrilled when Emma offered to be on hand with advice, now that Paris has moved into acting.
''They swapped numbers and Emma blew her a kiss before Paris ran back to her table.''
It was previously claimed the 19-year-old star - who is the daughter of the late Michael Jackson - has shunned advice from making it big from her own family members.
A source said: ''She's not leaning on the family at all for advice. She sees people not willing to work hard, not willing to take things to the next level ... Laziness and reliance on the family name.''
Paris' attitude is, in part, motivated by her father's experiences with the other members of the Jackson family.
The insider explained: ''Paris has realised a lot of what her dad experienced with his family - bitterness, jealousy, manipulation, even hate.''
However, one person Paris has been willing to take advice from is her older brother Prince.
A source said: ''Prince, believe it or not, has been the single individual who has been guiding his sister. For a time, Paris wanted to honour her father by becoming a singer.''
Steven Tyler prays for Chris Cornell during Asia show.
'Pirates of the Caribbean' is an exciting new career development for Brenton Thwaites.
Steven Tyler prays for Chris Cornell during Asia show.
'Pirates of the Caribbean' is an exciting new career development for Brenton Thwaites.
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Josh Gad together with director Bill Condon...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
Based on a true story, this Chilean drama has a chilling edge to it that's...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
Darren Aronofsky continues to ambitiously experiment with genres in this Old Testament blockbuster, but this...
The cast and crew of ‘Noah’; director Darren Aronofsky, actors Russell Crowe and Emma Watson,...
Noah is a normal family man faced with major responsibility when his dark visions lead...
Once again, Sofia Coppola confounds expectations with an astutely relevant approach to a true story....
Comedies don't get much more self-referential than this film, in which a bunch of old...