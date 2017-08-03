Paris Jackson believes true beauty comes from ''integrity and intentions''.

The 19-year-old model insists what is inside and how a person behaves is far more important than what they look like on the outside and she thinks people should be more accepting of their appearance.

She said: ''Beauty is not measured by numbers, or symmetry, or shapes, or sizes, or colours, or anything like that.

''Beauty, true beauty, should be measured by the soul, the character, integrity, intentions and mindset of a person, what comes out of their mouth. How they behave. Their heart.''

And Paris - who is the daughter of the late Michael Jackson - is proud of her own flaws because she is ''human'' and ''not a dress-up doll'', and she's rather indulge in her favourite foods than worry about her size.

She told i-D magazine: ''I'm not symmetrical, I'm not a size zero, I eat hella burgers and endless amounts of pizza. I can't fit into a runway sample size of designer clothes, I have scars and stretch marks and acne and I have cellulite.

''I'm human. Not a dress-up doll. The idea that we all have to fit one idea of beauty is outrageous and ridiculous because 'perfection' is just an opinion''

Last month, Paris and her godfather Macaulay Culkin, 36, got matching tattoos.

The pair each got a spoon inked on their arms during a weekend bonding session in Los Angeles and Paris shared a snap of them smiling and showing off the body art on her Instagram story.

And in June, Paris got a tattoo in tribute to her late father when she had the word ''Applehead'' - a pet name she had for her dad - inked on her left foot.

Showing off her tribute on Instagram, Paris wrote: ''with every step i take, you lift my foot and guide me forward. love you (sic).''